WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is delivering his first State of the Union address at a precipitous moment for the nation.
In excerpts released in advance, he declares that dictators such as Russian President Vladimir Putin must “pay a price” or dangers to the U.S. and the world will only grow. Biden also says Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was premeditated and unprovoked.
The president is also expected to highlight the importance of European allies in the speech before Congress at the U.S. Capitol. Biden says that the alliance established after World War II to secure “peace and stability” in Europe is just as relevant now.
He says Putin believed he could divide the NATO alliance, but he was wrong.
In the Tuesday night speech, Biden is aiming to lead the country out of the pandemic and reboot his stalled domestic agenda as well as confront Russia’s aggression.
The speech has taken on new significance with last week’s Russian invasion of Ukraine and nuclear saber-rattling by Putin.