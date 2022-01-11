WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved Missouri’s request for a federal disaster declaration after deadly tornadoes and strong winds hit the state last month.
The designation allows seven southern Missouri counties to access federal assistance for repairing damaged buildings and other infrastructure, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced in a news release Tuesday.
Gov. Mike Parson requested the help last month for Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds and Wayne counties.
The Dec. 10 tornado killed at least two people in Missouri. The same storm system also generated tornadoes that killed dozens of people in four other states with the worst damage in Kentucky.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, Gov. Mike Parson said his request included $27 million in identified qualifying disaster-related expenses.
"This federal disaster assistance will help relieve the financial strain on Missouri communities that were significantly impacted by the storms and help repair severe damage sustained by some Missouri electric power cooperatives and other essential public facilities," Parson said.
Parson said the counties included in the declaration will receive reimbursements for emergency protective measures, response costs and repairs to roads, bridges and other infrastructure.