LYON COUNTY, KY — President Joe Biden has nominated Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White to serve on the Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors.
A news release from the White House about the nomination notes White's role in initiating the "War on Carp," working to rid local waterways of invasive Asian Carp. The White House also notes that White has received multiple awards over his more than a decade of service as the county judge executive, like Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful Group's Kentucky Elected Official Ripple Effect award. He was also inducted into the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in 2016 and in 2018.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky issued a statement Friday congratulating White on the nomination.
“Congratulations to my friend, Judge Wade White, for his nomination to serve on the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority. He is the first Kentuckian nominated for the TVA Board under this administration and will bring a unique Bluegrass perspective to the job," McConnell said. “Wade and I have worked together closely for years on issues like Barkley Dam, Land Between the Lakes, and Asian Carp. I know he has the experience and expertise to continue to provide affordable, reliable energy to the 10 million TVA customers in the southeast, many of them Kentuckians. I look forward to the Senate confirming Wade’s nomination and putting this proven leader on the TVA Board.”
McConnell's office says the senator recommended White to Biden for the position on the TVA board.
White is currently serving in his 12th year as judge executive. He is not running for reelection this year.