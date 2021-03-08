WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — President Joe Biden has nominated two female general officers to serve as four-star combatant commanders. Biden made the announcement late Monday afternoon in the east room to mark International Women's Day.
"When confirmed, they will become the second and third women in history of the United States Armed Forces to lead combatant commands,” Biden said.
The nominees are Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, nominated to be commander of the U.S. Transportation Command, and Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson, to be commander of the U.S. Southern Command.
Biden called both nominees "qualified warriors and patriots."
"Each of these women has led careers demonstrating incomparable skill, integrity, and duty to country. And at every step, they've also helped push open the doors of opportunity to women in our military,” Biden said. “Blazing the trail a little wider, a little brighter for all proud women following in their path and looking to their example."
The president also took the opportunity to strongly condemn sexual assault and violence against women in the military.
"We have to take on sexual assault and harassment and violence against women in the military. Sexual assault is abhorrent and wrong at any time. And in our military so much of unit cohesion is built on trusting your fellow service members to have your back there's nothing less than a threat to our national security,” Biden said.
The president said ending sexual assault in the military will be “an all-hands-on-deck effort” under his administration, calling sexual violence and harassment a “scourge.”
“We're going to be focused on that from the very top. I know that we can do it,” Biden said.