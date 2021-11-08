WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is launching his sales pitch for his recently passed $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
Biden predicted Monday that a notoriously congested bridge that sits in Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell’s backyard will finally get a long overdue overhaul.
The president said in an interview with WKRC-TV in Cincinnati that he expected the Brent Spence Bridge, which connects Cincinnati with Northern Kentucky, would get funding in the bill that the House passed last week and he is expected to soon sign into law.
The busy bridge has long been a bane of drivers in Kentucky and Ohio. The Federal Highway Administration declared the bridge functionally obsolete in the 1990s because its narrow lanes carried more cars than it was designed for.
Biden has previously pointed to the bridge project as the sort of much-needed infrastructure work that would finally get done if Congress passed the legislation.
In Kentucky, McConnell said Monday he was “delighted” to see the infrastructure bill on its way to Biden’s desk, heaping praise on the bipartisan package he supported even as he has derided the president’s broader $1.75 trillion social services and climate effort still making its way through Congress.
