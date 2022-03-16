Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana... Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and Massac Counties. Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin and Pope Counties. Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski, Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties. Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Pulaski and Ballard Counties. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties. Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and Gallatin Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Kentucky... Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties. .The lower Ohio River will continue to fall through the week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 23.8 feet Saturday, March 26. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. &&