WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden visited the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon to pay his respects to former Democratic Senate leader Harry Reid, who died last month at the age of 82.
Biden, who has called Reid a "great American," paid silent tribute to his former colleague as Reid lay in state at the Capitol Rotunda.
Biden made the sign of the cross and let his hand linger for a moment on the flag-draped casket.
Reid's family and colleagues joined for an earlier ceremony in the Rotunda that was almost as succinct as the senator's own dry-humored style of hanging up the phone rather than engaging in lengthy goodbyes.
He was recalled as one of the Senate's more significant, and memorable, leaders and a soft-spoken "force of thunder."
Reid died in late December after a battle with pancreatic cancer.