WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said he believes Vladimir Putin doesn't want full blown war in Ukraine and would pay a "dear price" if he moves forward with a military incursion.
Biden, speaking at a news conference to mark his one-year anniversary in office, also said he believes that Russia is preparing to take action on Ukraine, though he doesn't think the Russian president has made a final decision. He suggested that he would limit Russia's access to the international banking system if it did further invade Ukraine.
"I'm not so sure that he is certain what is he going to do," Biden said. He added, "My guess is he will move in."
Biden's comments came hours after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a visit to Kyiv accused Russia of planning to reinforce the more than 100,000 troops it has deployed along the Ukrainian border and suggested that number could double "on relatively short order." Blinken did not elaborate, but Russia has sent an unspecified number of troops from the country's far east to its ally Belarus, which also shares a border with Ukraine, for major war games next month.
The U.S. president said he believes the decision will "solely" be Putin's and suggested he was not fully confident that Russian officials with whom top White House advisers have been negotiating are fully informed about Putin's thinking.
"There's a question of whether the people they're talking to know what he's going to do," Biden said.
Biden also suggested a "minor incursion" would elicit a lesser response than a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, saying "it's very important that we keep everyone in NATO on the same page." Biden later in the news conference sought to clarify that he was referring to a non-military action, such as a cyberattack, that would be met with a similar reciprocal response.
Biden, who spoke with Putin twice last month, said he's made it clear to him that Russia would face severe sanctions. "He's never seen sanctions like the ones I promised will be imposed if he moves, No. 1," Biden warned. "This is not all just a cake walk for Russia," Biden said. "They'll pay a stiff price immediately" and in the medium and long term "if they do it."
Meanwhile, a top Russian diplomat said Moscow would not back down from its insistence that the U.S. formally ban Ukraine from ever joining NATO and reduce its and the alliance's military presence in Eastern Europe. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow had no intention of invading Ukraine but that its demands for security guarantees were non-negotiable.
The U.S. and its allies have said the Russian demands are non-starters, that Russia knows they are and that Putin is using them in part to create a pretext for invading Ukraine, which has strong ethnic and historical ties to Russia. The former Soviet republic aspires to join the alliance, though has little hope of doing so in the foreseeable future.