(CNN) — President Joe Biden says he is not ready to decide whether he wants to run for reelection.
The president spoke to Telemundo following an event in Tampa, Florida Thursday.
When asked what was stopping him from making the decision on another run, he said "I'm just not ready to make it."
He also described the polls that showed Democrats want another candidate as flawed.
A recent ABC-Washington Post poll showed that 58% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said they would prefer another candidate.
Biden also told Telemundo that he viewed no difference between the two likely Republican presidential contenders: former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
But he also says that he has never decided on whether or not to run based on who his opponent will be.