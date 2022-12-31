President Joe Biden approved a limited TikTok ban for government devices Thursday.
The ban, which is part of a 4,126-page spending bill, prohibits the use of TikTok by the federal government's nearly 4 million employees on devices owned by its agencies with limited exceptions for law enforcement, national security and security research purposes.
The ban comes after a wave of actions against the viral video app in recent weeks amid mounting security concerns raised by media reports, China hawks and politicians.
The renewed pressure on the app under the Biden administration comes two years after a proposed ban by then-President Donald Trump was stopped in court.
However, an actual U.S. ban of the app for all citizens remains unlikely.