(CNN) — President Joe Biden spoke with former President Bill Clinton on Friday after Clinton had been hospitalized for an infection, according to a source familiar with the call.
The White House said earlier Friday that Biden expected to call the 42nd president while he was recovering. Clinton is still being monitored in the hospital, and continues to show signs of improvement, according to a source familiar with the situation.
"The president sends his best wishes to President Clinton. President Biden will be speaking to the president later today. So they have not connected yet but we're hoping to connect them later today," White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One as Biden headed to events in Connecticut.
Biden said during an event in Connecticut that he had been trying to reach Clinton earlier in the day.
"I know you're asking about President Clinton, I've been exchanging calls," Biden said. Knocking on the lectern, he added, "He seems to be, God willing, doing well. And so when I talk to him, I'll let you all know."
Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center's intensive care unit Tuesday for a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream, his doctors told CNN on Thursday. He is in good spirits, talking to family and staff, and has been up and walking, according to both his doctors and his staff.
The former president was in California for a private event for his foundation and had been feeling fatigued on Tuesday. He was admitted to the hospital after testing, according to his office. Hillary Clinton went to the event on Thursday evening to "represent both of them" and then went to the hospital to be with the former president, a Clinton spokesman told CNN.
The former president's doctors said urologic infections are very common in older people, and they are easily treated, although they can quickly spread to the bloodstream. Clinton was expected to be given intravenous antibiotics until Friday, when he would likely be switched to oral antibiotics. His vital measurements are all stable, the doctors said.
Clinton, 75, had quadruple bypass heart surgery in 2004 and had two stents inserted to open one artery in 2010.
Clinton spokesman Angel Urena said Thursday that the former president was "on the mend" and "in good spirits."