WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Tuesday outlining his plan to advance racial equity and will sign executive actions, continuing his push to use the powers of his office to implement parts of his agenda.
Biden will speak at 2 p.m. ET from the White House's State Dining Room, according to his daily schedule, and Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend.
Susan Rice, Biden’s domestic policy adviser, are expected to speak about the executive actions at a White House briefing with press secretary Jen Psaki at 12:30 p.m ET.
The executive orders Biden signed soon after being sworn in as president last Wednesday included one that directed the federal government to "pursue a comprehensive approach to advancing equity for all, including people of color and others who have been historically underserved, marginalized, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality."
Under the order, the White House Domestic Policy Council, led by Rice, will be responsible for coordinating with various federal agencies including the Office of Management and Budget, to advance racial equity proposals. Biden directed OMB to assess “whether underserved communities and their members face systemic barriers in accessing benefits and opportunities available.”
In other news:
- Harris will ceremonially swear in Janet Yellen at noon as the first female treasury secretary. The Senate confirmed Yellen Monday evening.
- The Senate will vote on Anthony Blinken’s nomination to serve as secretary of state at around noon ET on Tuesday.
- At 2:30 p.m., all 100 senators will be sworn in for the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. House impeachment managers delivered the single article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday evening.
- Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will both receive their second dose of coronavirus vaccine at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, on Tuesday afternoon.