HAMPTON, VA (AP) — President Joe Biden traveled Friday to Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Va., to thank U.S. troops for their service ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.
After beginning with an emotional remembrance of his late son Beau, a veteran, who passed away from brain cancer six years ago this weekend, Biden acknowledged the unheralded sacrifices made by the service members and their families.
"You are the very best of what America has to offer," Biden said.
Biden also underscored his recent decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan later this year, expressing gratitude to service members who took multiple tours of duty in America's longest war.
"My message for you is simple: Thank you," the president said, adding that they were "1% of the population defending 99% of the rest of us. You're incredible."
The president was then scheduled to travel to his home in Wilmington, Delaware, where he is expected to spend most of the holiday weekend.
He was slated to participate in a Memorial Day event there on Sunday before returning to Washington and visiting Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.