WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden declared Tuesday that Ukraine "will never be a victory for Putin."
Biden made the comments while announcing the U.S. will ban all Russian oil imports.
"Russia may continue to grind out its advance at a horrible price, but this much is already clear: Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin. Putin may be able to take a city, but he'll never be able to hold the country. And if we do not respond to Putin's assault on global peace and stability today, the cost of freedom and to the American people will be even greater tomorrow. So we're going to continue to support the brave Ukrainian people as they fight for their country," Biden said.
The president called on Congress to pass the $12 billion Ukrainian assistance package he recently requested.
"The Ukrainian people are demonstrating by the physical courage that they are not about to just let Putin take what he wants. That's clear," he said. "They'll defend their freedom, their democracy, their lives, and we're going to keep providing security assistance, economic assistance, humanitarian assistance. We're going to support them against tyranny, oppression, violent acts of subjugation."