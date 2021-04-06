WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that all American adults will soon become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.
The president delivered remarks at the White House shortly after visiting a vaccination site in Virginia.
Biden said every adult in every state will be able to get in line for a shot starting April 19. That's earlier than the anticipated date of May 1.
"Many states have already opened up to all adults, but beginning April 19, every adult in every state, every adult in this country is eligible to get in line to get a COVID vaccination,” Biden said.
The president also announced that his administration is on pace to meet its second vaccination goal: 200 million vaccine doses administered in the first 100 days.
"Here's the truth. The good news is we're on track to beat our goal of 200 million shots in the first 100 days. More than 75% of the people over the age of 65 have gotten shots, up from 8% when we took office. That's a dramatic turnaround and critical, because seniors account for 80% of all COVID deaths."
He also said the nation is making good headway in vaccinating school personnel in particular.
"I'm pleased to report, according to CDC estimates, over 80% of teachers, school staff -- school staff and childcare workers -- received at least one shot by the end of March. That's great progress protecting our educators and our essential workers,” Biden said.
However, Biden also warned that the fight against coronavirus isn't over yet.
"New variants of the virus are spreading, and they're moving quickly. Cases are going back up. Hospitalizations are no longer declining. While deaths are still down, way down from January, they're going up in some places,” Biden said.
The president urged Americans to remain vigilant in hand washing, socially distancing and wearing masks.
"Let me be deadly earnest with you: We aren't at the finish line. We still have a lot of work to do. We're still in a life and death race against this virus. Until we get more people vaccinated, we need everyone to wash their hands, socially distance, and mask up in a recommended mask from the CDC,” Biden said.