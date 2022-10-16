Weather Alert

...Elevated fire danger expected Monday... Breezy northwest winds are expected during the day on Monday. Relative humidity is also expected to be low in the afternoon. With very dry grass, trees, and bushes across the region due to the ongoing drought, grass fires and wildfires are expected to be easier to start and spread more rapidly than normal on Monday. Take extra care with any activities that may accidentally spark fires.

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM MONDAY TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. This will effectively end the growing season. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. &&