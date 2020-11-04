WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has won Wisconsin, reclaiming a key part of the "blue wall" that slipped away from Democrats four years ago and narrowing President Donald Trump's pathway to reelection.
But, neither candidate has cleared the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, and the margins are tight in several fiercely contested states.
Those include the Great Lakes battlegrounds of Michigan and Pennsylvania. But Biden's victory in Wisconsin, one of the most fiercely contested states, looms as an important step to the White House.