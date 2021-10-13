WASHINGTON — The honeymoon is over. And the fading Republican support was inevitable. But Democrats are alarmed by President Joe Biden's decline in job approval among groups central to his base — most notably Black voters, Hispanics and women.
Despite the slip in his job approval, Biden's economic agenda remains popular in the same polls, which find that voters support his plans to overhaul U.S. infrastructure, expand Medicare, fund universal pre-K and put money into clean energy.
But the bills have been caught up in a complex legislative logjam for months. Since late June, Biden's approval rating has fallen from 52.7 percent to 44.5 percent in the FiveThirtyEight average, with disapproval outstripping approval since the end of August.
Democratic pollsters say Biden needs Congress to pass his agenda for his approval to recover.
"Voters are looking for a return on what they were promised," said Jeff Horwitt, a Democratic pollster who co-conducts the NBC News poll.
Horwitt said the sausage-making process is uninspiring to voters, who just want to know whether they're going to be able to afford child care and make ends meet.
"It's messy. And it's part of the process of making laws. But having meetings and disagreements — that's not making people feel great about the president and the job he's doing," Horwitt said. "The things promised in the campaign — not a lot of them have turned into law yet. The good news for Democrats is that there's time. But you need to have some wins."
Negative and positive loops
The shifts among Biden's base have been stark.
A Pew Research Center poll found that from July to September, Biden's approval rating fell by 18 points among Black voters, 16 points among Hispanics and 12 points among women. He won all three groups by lopsided margins last year. Among voters who identify as Democrats or lean Democratic, his approval fell by 13 points, to 75 percent.
Among independents, another key group that powered him into the White House, Biden's approval fell from 54 percent to 42 percent over the summer.
But the same poll found 2-to-1 national support for the two pillars of Biden's agenda: the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion package of economic and social programs.
Bill McInturff, the Republican pollster to co-conducts the NBC News poll, said Biden is stuck in a "negative loop" of setbacks and bad stories about them, from the Afghanistan withdrawal to missed deadlines on Capitol Hill to Democratic infighting over his domestic agenda.
"We are starting to see softening among core Democratic constituencies," he said. "The core Democrats that helped elect him were not only looking for an alternative to [Donald] Trump. They were looking for very significant policy change."
McInturff said passing the two bills would brighten the outlook for Biden, particularly with his base.