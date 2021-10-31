President Joe Biden's poll numbers are sinking.
A new NBC News poll finds 71-percent of Americans now say the country is headed in the wrong direction, and that includes almost half of Democrats.
His job approval numbers have dropped to 42-percent, down seven-percent since August, and half of those polled give Biden low marks for competence and uniting the country.
Using Gallup's historical data, Biden's approval rating of 42-percent is lower than any other modern first-year president at roughly the same time with the exception of Donald Trump whose approval was 37-percent.
