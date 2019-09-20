Watch again

PADUCAH — Want to check out the latest in vehicles, outdoor equipment, gear and more? The Big Boy Toy Expo is back in Paducah, and it's bigger than last year's!

The event began on Friday at the Paducah Expo Center. But if you missed it, it will continue from 9 a.m to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

This year's Big Boy Toy Expo has 20% more vendors than last year's event. They showcase the latest in RVs, pontoon boats, tractors, trucks, ATVs, golf gear, hunting equipment and more. And that's just inside the building.

Outside the expo center, there is a ninja course set up by Tenacity Training, where people of all ages can test their strength, balance and agility. The owner of the business, Nicole Griffin, competed in four seasons of the hit show "American Ninja Warrior."

There is also a racing course for RC cars outside the expo center, as well as a touch-a-truck section featuring police and fire department vehicles. In addition, visitors can check out various sports and classic cars.

Besides checking out the exhibits and activities, visitors can also win prizes. Just stop by the WPSD Local 6 booth, and you can enter a raffle to win a 55-inch TV.

And back from last year's event is the bull-riding machine, which can be adjusted for people of all ages.

If you want to stop by for the last day of the event on Saturday, admission is $5 for men 18 and older. Ladies and children get in free.

For more info, visit www.local6bigboytoyexpo.com.

You can find out more information about this story and others by following Chris Yu on Facebook and Twitter.