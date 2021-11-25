PADUCAH – On Thursday, Big Ed's in Paducah distributed hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals to people in the Paducah community.
Meals were served in a "to-go" style from the expo center.
Kenneth Patterson, Big Ed's brother, said this is one way for them to give back to the community.
"We've been locked up from the pandemic," Patterson said. "It's good to come outside and be around people and hey we have been blessed. the lord has blessed us, we are thankful for those that came out here to do this for the community."
This was the sixth year Big Ed's has served free meals to the community. Volunteers prepared meals for roughly 1,000 people this year.