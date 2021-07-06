PADUCAH — Texas Roadhouse in Paducah hosted a fundraiser Tuesday night for a group of Kentucky college students biking across the country in support of Alzheimer's research.
They started in San Francisco back in May and have been raising money and awareness about the disease along the way.
The team of students is from Western Kentucky University, and they're part of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.
Alzheimer's is the sixth leading cause of death in America, which is why the 16 students dedicated their summer to raise money for a cure.
Many of the young men have personal connections to people with Alzheimer's disease, which makes the ride even more special.
"Over half of us have personal connections. It's really important to every single person on this trip. Really, we're here to do one thing, one mission, and that's to end Alzheimer's," Bike4Alx rider Justin Geilear said.
Over the past eight rides, they've raised more than $400,000 for the Alzheimer's Association. Their journey will end later this month when they arrive in Virginia Beach.
To donate or for more information about the trip, visit bike4alz.org.