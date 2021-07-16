LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — A confrontation between rival motorcycle gangs in a popular Lake of the Ozarks tourist spot has left one man dead and four people injured. One person has been charged regarding the shooting.
Dan Field, a spokesperson for the city of Lake Ozark, told The Kansas City Star that authorities can’t yet say which motorcycle clubs were involved in Thursday night’s confrontation.
The shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. Thursday near Casablanca, a bar and restaurant on the strip of businesses along the road that runs across the Bagnell Dam. A message Casablanca posted on its Facebook page said Thursday was “bike night.”
The posting called the shooting “an unfortunate event” and “an isolated incident” and said Casablanca’s staff was safe.
A 51-year-old man has been charged in connection to the shooting, Springfield, Missouri, NBC affiliated KOMU reports. Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Winfrey charged the man, Tonka Way-Con Ponder, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
KOMU reports that a probable cause statement says Ponder shot someone described as "B.C.," who died at the scene. Members of the motorcycle clubs exchanged fire, the statement says, and Ponder and someone described as "D.K." were both struck. Another person, described in the statement as "T.C." was also shot, KOMU reports. The statement says video evidence "clearly shows a recoil and muzzleflash coming from Ponder's firearm, just as the man (T.C.) is seemingly struck by a projectile."