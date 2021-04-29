PADUCAH — A local man known for his mission to make sure children have a merry Christmas has died.
Bikers Toy Run organizer Donald "Wildman" Allbritten died Wednesday in his home in Paducah. He was 68 years old.
Allbritten and his wife — Ann Elizabeth Allbritten, who died in 2019 — helped raise thousands of dollars and toys for children in our community. His mission in organizing the drive was clear: Bring bikers and community members together to bring smiles to children's faces each Christmas.
"Christmas is a time where a kid ought to be happy, have a good time and enjoy themselves on Christmas, so we just wanted to keep that feeling going," he told Local 6 during a toy run in 2019.
Those who would like to make a donation to honor Allbritten's memory can make a contribution in his honor to Bikers Toy Run, care of Regions Bank of Paducah.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah.
A visitation service is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 at the funeral home, with the funeral service to follow. The funeral home is located at 226 North 4th St. in Paducah. Allbritten was a U.S. Army veteran, and he will be buried with military honors at Lovelaceville Cemetery.
To read the obituary for Donald "Wildman" Allbritten, visit lindseyfuneral.com.