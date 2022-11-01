Weakley County, TN — Tucked between a highway and an exit ramp just outside of Martin, Tennessee, is a small cemetery. The name on one grave marker is likely one you don't recognize, but it’s the name of a man whose cause was one that affects us all. A local group has worked to make sure the man buried there is not forgotten. Their efforts, and his story, in this edition of Service & Sacrifice.
Cars speed by off Highway 22 just south of Martin. Just off the Pair Road exit, under a small grove of trees, is a cemetery with ties to a time long before traffic.
"This is special, because it's a Revolutionary War soldier that's buried here," said Jackie Laird with North West Tennessee Eagle Riders.
On one of the grave markers is the name Daniel Baldridge and the dates 1754-1834.
"Baldridge Cemetery. Baldridge Cemetery," Joe Walker said. "We're in a place I kept a long time."
Walker is a veteran of World War II. Decades later, Baldridge Cemetery became another way to serve his country.
"After I retired, I tried to take care of some things. And this is one of the things I liked to do — see after cemeteries," Walker explained.
It’s important to him that they're not forgotten.
Eventually, Walker and his family couldn't keep it up anymore. The North West Tennessee Eagle Riders learned it had fallen into disrepair.
"Once this came to the forefront with us, there was no doubt, there was no discussion. We just started figuring out how we're gonna’ do it," Laird said.
"So, we started cleaning it up and making plans and dedicating the site. It turned out really well," Edwards added. "We've got a sign out designating what this is. We have a flag out."
That flag marks Baldridge's final resting place.
"He actually fought under George Washington," Edwards explained of Baldridge, who served as a soldier in North Carolina. "That's how far back this history goes about this man."
"Before the Declaration of Independence — and he fought for that, and ended up right here in Weakley County," he said.
Hundreds of years later, his descendants are still here.
"I'm proud of it. Very proud of it," Jerry Rachels said.
Rachels calls Baldridge his fourth great-grandfather. Baldridge is one of several veterans in his family.
"It's a good feeling to know that someone was willing to make that sacrifice," Rachels said.
Rachels is also proud of the fact that the North West Tennessee Eagle Riders are making sure others know what Baldridge did.
"It's in good hands here for this little place that would otherwise more than likely be forgotten," Rachels said of the cemetery.
All of this for a man Laird, Edwards and the rest of the riders never knew.
"I didn't have to know him," Edwards said. "I know what he did. I know what he did for me."
"We gotta' show respect where respect has already been earned," Laird said.
Baldridge was one of the first to serve and sacrifice so this country could exist.
"With all the faults that we have, and all the troubles that we see from day to day, which are many, it's still the best place in the world to live," Rachels said.
"Very important. You don't need to forget them. They went through a lot," Walker said of our nation’s veterans.
"We're not gonna’ let Daniel Baldridge be forgotten," Edwards said.
This is one of several veteran-centered projects the North West Tennessee Eagle Riders have taken up. To learn more about them, visit their Facebook page by clicking here.