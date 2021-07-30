(CNN) — Star athlete Simone Biles is withdrawing from the vault and uneven bars at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
USA Gymnastics says she made the decision after consulting with medical staff.
It says she's being evaluated daily to determine whether she'll compete in the floor exercise and balance beam finals.
Biles had posted videos on Instagram showing her struggling with dismounts off the uneven bars.
She says she has the "twisties."
That's a mental block that causes gymnasts to lose their positioning midair.