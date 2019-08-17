SPRINGFIELD, IL -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill aimed at preventing suicide in first responders. The law takes effect immediately.
The Illinois Public Pension Fund Association drafted the bill to help fight the number one cause of duty-related deaths in the state.
The legislation says any emergency service or public safety employee may refer fellow first responders for mental health services through an employee assistance or peer counseling program.
The bill authorizes that first responders can also look for help from any available mental health assistance program, if one is not available through their employer.
Most importantly, the bill mandates that everything said or written during the sessions would be strictly confidential and could not be used in any judicial hearing, arbitration, or other adjudicatory proceeding.
IPPFA says the bill was written by board member and first responder Shawn Curry. They also say the bill was drafted more than two years ago, and gained steam after several first responder suicides in Illinois.
This past spring and summer, the IPPFA says they partnered with the Northern Illinois University Psychology Department and developed training for first responder mental health service providers. This training will be accredited and can be taught through the state's university system.