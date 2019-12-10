Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse on the first day of sentencing in his sexual assault trial on Sept. 24, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. In April, Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. 60 women have accused the 80 year old entertainer of sexual assault.