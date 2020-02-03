MARION, IL — A new proposed bill in Illinois aims to hold animal abusers accountable. It would give abused cats and dogs legal representation in the state. It would create a list of pro bono attorneys and law students from each county to serve as special advocates for dogs and cats during the legal process.
Dr. Craig Smith is a veterinarian at Pet Wellness in Marion, Illinois. He's doing his due diligence by educating himself on this proposed bill. In his 32 years of practice, he's seen his fair share of animal abuse cases. He said it's heartbreaking.
"It makes you sick to your stomach. Veterinarians as a whole, we care about life animal and human life. The compassion is what drives us," said Smith.
He said the proposed bill sounds good on the surface. Right now he's getting more details about it and how it will impact veterinarians. Smith said he wants to make sure pets are protected and represented appropriately.
"We want to see animals taken care of no matter what their purpose in life might be. Whether it's a pet, livestock or other. People need to understand what basic care is," said Smith
The bill has now been referred to the rules committee. There is no word yet on when the bill will be out of committee. To read more about the bill visit, click here.