CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge along Route 74 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, is closed Friday night after it was hit by a barge, the Missouri Department of Transportation says.
The bridge is over the Mississippi River. The bridge will remain closed until the barge is removed and a safety inspection is completed, according to an announcement the MoDOT Southeast District made via Facebook.
As of 9:39 p.m. Friday, MoDOT says crews are on their way to the bridge to set up road closure signs and barriers.