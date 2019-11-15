CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Missouri Department of Transportation Southeast District says the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau is back open after a barge hit it Friday night. The bridge was closed all night as crews worked to clear the site of the crash. Crews inspected the bridge and found no damage.
Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau reopens after being struck by barge
