Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau

This photo shows the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. 

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Missouri Department of Transportation Southeast District says the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau is back open after a barge hit it Friday night. The bridge was closed all night as crews worked to clear the site of the crash. Crews inspected the bridge and found no damage. 

