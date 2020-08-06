The Associated Press is calling Tennessee's Republican Senate Primary for Bill Hagerty.
Hagerty is a businessman who was part of Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and was later tapped by President Trump to serve as United States Ambassador to Japan.
He is one of 15 Republican candidates who sought the party's nomination for U.S. Senate to replace outgoing Sen. Lamar Alexander.
Hagerty received an endorsement from the president, who predicted yesterday that Hagerty would win the primary race.
