FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate has passed legislation to require that police officers be armed when assigned to schools.
The bill cleared the Senate on a 34-1 vote Monday and now goes to the House.
The measure is a follow-up to last year's sweeping school safety law. That law — The School Safety and Resiliency Act — did not specify whether school police officers needed to carry a weapon.
The new legislation would add the requirement that all school-based officers, known as school resource officers, be armed. Under the new measure, at least one officer would be assigned to each school campus.