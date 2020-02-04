Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CST FOR PULASKI... MASSAC...CENTRAL POPE...ALEXANDER...LIVINGSTON...MARSHALL... CARLISLE...MCCRACKEN...BALLARD...NORTHERN GRAVES...MISSISSIPPI AND SCOTT COUNTIES... AT 1232 PM CST, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED LIGHT TO OCCASIONALLY MODERATE RAIN CONTINUED ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. SOME CREEKS AND SMALLER WATERWAYS HAVE COME OUT OF THEIR BANKS IN MCCRACKEN COUNTY, AND THERE IS WATER OVER SOME ROADS IN TYPICAL LOW AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. THOUGH THE RAIN HAS LIGHTENED UP, THESE PROBLEMS WILL PERSIST THROUGH THE AFTERNOON. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... PADUCAH, SIKESTON, METROPOLIS, CHARLESTON, SCOTT CITY, BENTON, EAST PRAIRIE, CHAFFEE, CAIRO, CALVERT CITY, ORAN, LA CENTER, MINER, BARDWELL, WICKLIFFE, BIG OAK TREE STATE PARK, LONE OAK, TOWOSAHGY STATE HISTORIC SITE, REIDLAND AND BROOKPORT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&