FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a bill requiring police officers to carry weapons when assigned to schools.
The House passed the measure on a 78-8 vote Friday. The bill now goes to Gov. Andy Beshear. The bill previously passed the Senate.
It's a follow-up to last year's sweeping school safety law, which did not specify whether school police officers needed to carry a weapon. The new bill's efforts to bolster school counseling had widespread support. But the requirement that school resource officers be armed caused disagreements in some communities.
Supporters said arming the officers would strengthen school safety. Republican Rep. Matthew Koch said that “evil exists in this world” and the armed officers would stand as the “last line of defense” against it at schools.
“You can never, ever as a leader ask someone to run into harms way to save you without being properly armed,” he said.
Opponents countered that the decision on arming school-based officers should be left up to local districts.
“I’m concerned about armed officers in our schools,” said Democratic Rep. Lisa Willner of Louisville. “I hear from students in my district who say that the presence of even a police car in their parking lot when they come into school makes them feel like they’re not going to school, but that they’re going to some sort of dangerous institution.”