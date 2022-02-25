FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill to block the release of personal information about judges, prosecutors, police officers and other officials. Those officials could sue over disclosure of those details.
The bill cleared the Senate on Friday and goes to the House.
Supporters portray the measure as a personal-protection safeguard for officials involved in the criminal justice system. It shields the release of home addresses, phone numbers and employment or school locations.
The bill also would apply to the officials’ spouses, children and parents.
Media and open government advocates say the bill would weaken the state’s open records law.
The legislation is Senate Bill 63.
More details: https://bit.ly/3JZB2uS
Download the document below to read the current version of the bill: