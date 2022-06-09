At WPSD Local 6, we're mourning the loss of one of our own this week. Bill Watson, a longtime pilot for the station, died Wednesday at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah after suffering a series of strokes. He was 88 years old.
If his name sounds familiar, it's because he's been on our airways several times over the past few years.
Watson was a special member of the Local 6 family with many stories to tell, most memorably how he met his wife Donie. He was an American soldier, and she was a sergeant major in the French Army. He wanted to date her, but she wasn’t interested. Then, a broken bag of groceries brought the two together. They married in France and moved back to Kentucky together, building a home and creating a family in Livingston County.
Local 6's Brianna Clark first shared their love story with you on Valentine's Day 2020. Less than one year later, Donie died of COVID-19. The couple had celebrated their 63rd anniversary in July of 2020. After her passing, Bill talked with us about his grief over her loss. “Sometimes I feel her presence,” he said. “Sometimes I'm in the car or in the bed and I'll reach over, you know, maybe she's there. I hope so."
Funeral arrangements are being handled through Boyd Funeral Directors. A visitation service will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the funeral parlor at 212 East Main St. in Salem, Kentucky. The funeral will follow at the same location beginning at 2 p.m. After the funeral, the burial will be conducted at Salem Cemetery.
Watson's full obituary will be posted at a later date at boydfuneraldirectors.com. Condolences may also be left for the family at the website.
Please join us in keeping the Watson family in our hearts and in our prayers as they mourn Bill's loss.