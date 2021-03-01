COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — If passed, a bill would exempt thousands of Missourians from repaying federal unemployment benefit overpayments.
At issue are mistakes by Missouri's Labor Department as it was considering a huge influx of unemployment claims during the coronavirus pandemic.
The agency doled out roughly $146 million to 46,000 people who didn't qualify. Gov. Mike Parson and his administration now are trying to get that money back from Missourians.
The proposed Missouri bill would stop the state from collecting the federal portion of the overpayments. But Missourians who mistakenly received unemployment help would still have to pay back money that the state chipped in.
