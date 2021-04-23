PADUCAH — How your water bill looks may be changing next month as Paducah Water transitions to a new meter reading system.
Paducah Water says for many years, crews have read most meters every 60 days. Since those meter readings included two months of water usage, the bills were split up in a "First Half Bill" and a "Second Half Bill."
The company says this confused many customers, so now crews will be reading the meters every 30 days, which means only one bill for each reading.
Keep in mind, the transition from the 60-day to the 30-day reading and billing will require Paducah Water to "catch up" the final Second Half Bill.
To do this, the water company will take your final Second Half Bill and divide it among your new 30-day bills over the next six months.
This change will start in May in the Lone Oak Area and other certain neighborhoods in the city limits.
“We are excited to complete the process of converting all customers to 30-day billing," says Paducah Water General Manager Bill Robertson. “This change will prove beneficial, as readings will be more current and easier to understand. Also, changes in water usage will be recognized much sooner, which is especially helpful for customers who may have a water leak.”
For more information, please call Paducah Water’s Customer Service Department at 270-442-2746. You may also email at info@pwwky.com.