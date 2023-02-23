MAKANDA, IL — Have you ever seen a bumpy green blob hopping quickly through your front yard — or heard a howling croak in the dead of night — and thought to yourself, "What frog is that?"
Biologist John Palis might just have an answer.
He'll be at the Giant City State Park visitors Center on March 4 at 1 p.m., teaching visitors how to identify local frogs by sight and sound.
According to a release from the park, he'll also be discussing his findings from ongoing frog surveying and monitoring projects he's been conducting in southern Illinois.
Giant City State Park says the event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.
For more information, click here or contact the Giant City Visitor Center at (618) 457-4836.