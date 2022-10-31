WASHINGTON D.C. — How can people on opposite ends of the political and ideological spectrum come together to address election threats and safeguard democracy in the United States?
That's a question the Center for American Progress wants to help everyone answer — regardless of political affiliation — as they host their online event, "Finding Common Ground to Address Threats to our Elections."
The CAP says elections can be threatened in numerous ways, through: subversion, disinformation, violence, and restrictive voting laws. Republicans, Democrats, and everyone in-between may have completely different ideas about how elections are threatened and what to do about it.
According to a Monday release, former Secretary of State Trey Grayson (R-KY) and acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh M. Chapman (D-PA) are joining the CAP to host the event from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on November 1. Panelists will assess current threats to U.S. elections, analyze what state officials are doing to address the issues, and explore opportunities to find a common understanding about how to come together to safeguard democracy, the release says.
If you would like to virtually attend the link, you must RSVP by clicking here. To ask the panel a question, you may submit your inquiry to Zoom during the event or send it via email to CAPeventquestions@americanprogress.org.