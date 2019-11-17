PADUCAH — Local art with a unique twist: The Yeiser Art Center held it's Bizarre Holiday Art Bazaar and bake sale Saturday.
The art exhibition showed a variety of pieces, such as handcrafted wooden ornaments.
Artists were invited to add their work to the exhibit. Project Coordinator Will Brandon described it as a twist on traditional church bazaar fundraisers.
"We have so much talent in this area, and this is a chance for some people who don't normally get a chance to show their work. We wanted to get them here, and get them showing, and get them used to showing their work. And we're filled with talent. We've had 12 incredible artists, and so everything's been awesome," Brandon said.
Bake sale proceeds from Saturday's event benefited the Yeiser Art Center to help it continue to provide arts programming in the community.