MARTIN, TN-- In honor of Black History Month, local black owned businesses gathered to celebrate and support each other’s success.
That was the goal of the third annual Black Avenue event in Martin, Tennessee.
Many black business owners displayed their successful businesses, that they say, is only possible because of the foundation laid by Black people before them.
Twenty-four Black owned businesses are celebrating their heritage and each other.
There were cupcakes, clothes, candles, and products for a significant part of black culture. That’s hair.
Christy Fulton, owner of One Touch Beauty Salon in Union City had her hair oils on display.
“It's just important to maintain healthy hair, and that's my purpose,” Fulton says.
With 13 years in the industry, Fulton is not immune to the struggles of many businesses, like inflation and running a business post pandemic.
“COVID- it brought its downside but after all, once everything opened back up, it's like people have a newfound thing for their stylists,” says Fulton.
However, Dynamic Fashion owner, Darnesha Brown, says had struggles that not every business can relate to.
“Because as a Black woman, it's a little hard for people to trust that you have that business mindset. But once you show people that I know how to do this, I can do this like anybody else, they begin to trust you a little more,” says Brown.
As a newer business, she traveled nearly 10 hours from Savannah, Georgia to attend.
For her, it's all about networking with other Black business owners, who can help her succeed.
“We can branch out, we can reach out to other people, but at the end of the day, we have us. It's like a big family,” Brown says.
She says she gained so much insight.
She's passing some of that onto budding entrepreneurs.
“Restart as many times as you have to. Don't give up and don't listen to the background noise. The background noise will shut you down sometimes, but just start,” says Brown.
Brown's other piece of advice, build connections.
Fulton having a support system is key to getting through the rough patches.
“At times, you have your ups and you have your downs. But I think the most important part for us, is we support each. If we support each other more, everybody can win,” Fulton says.
This event was hosted by Elevated Creations, a business native to Martin, Tennessee.
This year's was the biggest so far and they hope it'll grow even bigger this time next year.