CALDWELL COUNTY, KY—Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife conservation officers and biologists received reports Saturday afternoon about bear sightings in Princeton, Kentucky.
The department said these sightings follow other recent reports in the region.
On Monday, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife biologists confirmed bear tracks in southern Henderson County. On Wednesday, a bear was observed near Dixon, Kentucky in Webster County. Biologists believe this is likely the same bear.
The department says there are bear populations in both eastern Kentucky and in the Ozarks region of Missouri.
The department explained why the bear may be wondering:
"It is not unusual in the early summer for young male bears to wander well outside of the established bear range in eastern Kentucky. These bears get pushed out of the area by older, dominant males, and may wander up to several weeks or more into unfamiliar territory in search of good habitat and prospective mates before they return to the mountains where they were raised. Bears can travel 20 miles or more in a day if undisturbed. Black bears have a natural fear of people and adverse encounters with people are extremely rare."
Conservation officers and biologists advise the public to never approach or feed a bear. If you do encounter a bear, keep a safe distance and never approach the bear. If you feel a bear is posing an immediate danger, they ask you call local law enforcement.
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife says residents of an area where a bear has been spotted should secure their garbage in a garage or other building, not leave pet food or bird feed outside and clean and store barbecue grills.