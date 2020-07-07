CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale, Illinois, hosted its first Blackout Day event Tuesday. The goal of Blackout Day 2020 is to support the Black community by avoiding spending money, except at Black-owned businesses.
Besides shopping opportunities, the Carbondale event included guest speakers, a Black Lives Matter March, music and voter registration. It's estimated the Black community has more than $1 trillion in spending power. One of the organizers of the event said one way the Black community can keep some that wealth is by shopping black.
Being a business owner is hard. Being a Black business owner is even more difficult. Many of them face challenges with securing bank loans and investors. Abdul Rahim Khalil has owned his beauty supply store in Carbondale for 10 years. He said Black owned businesses are vital to our communities and the support for them is long overdue.
"Our ancestors built this country on our back. For us to not take advantage of it economically is a tragedy and shame," said Khalil.
Nancy Maxwell is one of the organizers of Blackout Tuesday in Carbondale. She said she decided to plan the event to put a spotlight on some of the Black-owned businesses that are often overlooked.
"I don't really know a lot of black business myself, so why don't I get them all together? We can hear speakers, march, and shop black," said Maxwell.
Both Khalil and Maxwell said support for Black businesses could be a big step toward generational wealth in the Black community.
"A business has a responsibility to give back to the community. That's what the African-American business do," said Khalil.
"It's kind of part of the whole Black Lives Matter movement. The other things in life that we are lacking in, which is financing and housing. If you truly support Black Lives Matter movement you should support these steps making things better in the community," said Maxwell.
Organizers hope to make Blackout Tuesday an annual tradition.