MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a section of KY 1565 has been reopened after a months-long closure that began on Nov. 14.
According to a Wednesday release, the closure — at mile point 0.27 – allowed a bridge crew and contractor to place new beams and decking on the Black Creek Bridge.
Now that the rehabilitation project is complete, the bridge will be inspected and a new load rating will be developed for it, the release explains.
Previously, the bridge was restricted to a five ton load limit.