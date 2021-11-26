This Black Friday, western Kentucky shoppers lined up early to file into stores, scenes reminiscent of the "old normal" before the pandemic.
“Yes it is it really is,” said Kristina Keene. “I already bumped into a few people I know i haven't seen in six months.”
“It was good to come in and not worry about a mask,” said Sheila Laster. “It just kind of felt like prior to the pandemic.”
They didn't see any pushing or shoving, just good old fashioned shopping.
“I got up at 2 a.m.,” said Keene. “I'm tired because we went to Wal-Mart and then we came here and we have a lot of places to go. There are a lot of deals out there.”
For Jocelynn Gaither, this is her first Black Friday experience and she's already hooked on the rush to find the best deals.
“I bought a cotton candy thing and a blender,” she said.
Many admitted to simply shopping for themselves.
“I'm trying to not shop for myself but it's hard,” laughed Sheila Laster.
Hot items at the mall include candles, toys, socks, and coats.
For store owners, the crowds are an early Christmas gift.
“It's crazy, it's crazy,” said Jacob Aly of the T-Shirt Stand. “It is nonstop. It’s the best day of the year.”
The National Retail Federation says shoppers could spend about $859 billion this year, that's up more than 10% from last year.