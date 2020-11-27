PADUCAH — Black Friday looks different this year, with smaller crowds, people keeping their distance, and signs reminding shoppers to wear masks.
Despite the pandemic, some still woke up bright and early to cash in on holiday deals. Those who shopped at Menards in Paducah waited in their cars until doors opened at 6 a.m. Friday.
Hunter Greenwood and his wife, Jade, were ready to pick out their new home accessory. "Well, we decided to come out because she made me. We had to get this 54-inch Ashton Fireplace, good deal," said Hunter.
It was not a typical Black Friday crowd, but people still made their way inside for day one of the store's 10-day sales event.
Menards General Manager Stephen McCuan said the Paducah store's first Black Friday went smoothly.
"We're super excited with the amount of guests that are actually coming out to see us during these times," said McCuan. "Of course, we make sure that we have a safe environment, not only for our guests that are shopping at our stores, but for our team members that are working here as well."
Some people, like the Stokes Family, took part because of family traditions. Others, like the Nichols family, were out for the holiday deals.
The thought of Black Friday shopping during a pandemic had some on edge, but others not so much.
Menards Shopper Martha Autry wore her Santa hat, while her daughter wore reindeer antlers. "This is a ritual for my daughter and I. We try to do it every Christmas. It's just one of those mother-daughter things," said Autry.
She said she was not concerned about shopping this Black Friday because she had a plan.
"I have my mask, and I have my hand sanitizer — doing my best to stay 6 feet apart," said Autry. "We're not going anywhere that's real crowded. We're just kind of in and out. If it's too crowded, we don't go."
The Greenwoods had different expectations for the day.
"There's not nearly as many people here as I expected actually, compared to a typical black Friday, I'd say," said Hunter.
It seemed to be the same over at Kentucky Oaks Mall.
The mall was decked with holiday decor, Christmas music played, and families were seen all over the place. There was a long line at Game Stop and Bath and Body Works, but everywhere else was pretty easy to get to.
Stores had caution tape and barricades in place, but a lot of people also waited in their cars.
It was a small crowd this year, but everyone was wearing a mask.
Sisters Breanne and Bailey Wilkinson finished up the rest of their shopping.
"I was able to get most of my shopping done this year online. There was a couple of things that I wanted to look at for different people in person, though, so that's why we came out," said Breanne,
They felt it was their duty to get out and shop.
"I think with COVID a lot of the businesses have taken really big hits, corporations and small businesses altogether," said Breanne. "I think it's really important for people to come out on Black Friday, support them whether it's online or in person," said Breanne.
The shoppers who spoke with Local 6 asked their fellow bargain hunters to be safe, whether shopping online or in person.
"Merry Christmas, stay well, and wear your mask," said Autry.
The Wilkinsons ask that people help businesses during these unprecedented times.
The mall opened at 6 a.m. on Friday, with some stores opening at 5:30.
If you would like to learn more about the mall's "Make it Magical Holiday Hours" visit the Kentucky Oaks Mall website.