FRANKFORT, KY — Black Friday is teeing off in Kentucky with State Parks offering sales for 2021 state park golf passes.
Kentucky State Park golf passes go on sale on Black Friday with a 10% discount — saving most golfers and families between $60 and $140! The sale ends on Nov. 29.
You can call any state park pro shop to buy a discounted golf pass. All park golf passes are available and give you access to all 13 state park golf courses, including the John James Audubon, Kentucky Dam Village, Lake Barkley, Mineral Mound, and Pennyrile golf courses in West Kentucky.
The Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet says the Black Friday savings for the golf passes are as follows:
- Family Pass (Parents and dependents under age 21): $1,500.
- Black Friday price: $1,350.
- Husband-Wife: $1,400.
- Black Friday price: $1,260.
- Single Unlimited (7 days a week): $1,100.
- Black Friday price: $990.
- Single Limited (Weekdays and after 3 p.m. weekends): $700.
- Black Friday price: $630.
- Single Unlimited (Age 62 and older): $990.
- Black Friday price: $891.
- State park golf cart. $1,150.
- Black Friday price: $1,035.
- Private golf cart: $1,050.
- Black Friday price: $945.
- *High school/college golfers: $1,250.
- Black Friday price: $1,125.
- Junior (age 18 and under): $475.
- Black Friday price: $427.50.
*Student rates good only during school golf season. Other limitations may apply.
For more information about Kentucky State Parks golf courses, click here.
Click here for a Kentucky State Park golf course directory.