PADUCAH — Over the past few years, Black Friday has looked different. COVID-19 pandemic-related capacity limits and other restrictions limited how many people stood in line. The pandemic also contributed to an already dwindling turnout in the age of online shopping.
As we saw this Black Friday, the consumer holiday isn't dead yet. Hundreds of you woke up early this morning to save a few bucks. Some Black Friday traditions haven't changed. Our cameras were all over the area early this morning, catching shoppers bundled up as they waited for those magic doors to open.
"I've been around for quite awhile, and there used to be people that lined up a day before, you know, to get those hot deal doorbusters, but haven't seen that in awhile," said Academy Sports and Outdoor manager Matthew Cantrell.
Cantrell will be the first to admit Black Friday doesn't quite look the same as it used to. A mix of the pandemic and online shopping have changed how you buy your Christmas presents.
"A lot of things now are based online," he says. "The sales start a lot earlier. We used to do a lot of business just specifically on Black Friday, but the ads have started a week early, trying to capture that business and alleviate some of that pressure inside the store."
At Kentucky Oaks Mall, swag bags with free samples and gift cards inside were given out to the first 200 customers in the doors. It's a way to entice people to be there early for the biggest shopping day of the year. As you can imagine, it's all been in the works for a while.
"We started planning in about September for an event like this, to make sure that all of our attendants were prepared, all of the customers were well informed and that everyone was safe and happy with the event," Kentucky Oaks Mall spokeswoman Ciara Fuson says.
As you do your holiday shopping, it helps to keep that Thanksgiving spirit in your heart and treat retail workers with kindness and patience.
"Very appreciative for everybody's hard work and time," Fuson says. "During the holiday seasons, if you work retail, you spend a lot of time here. We just want to make sure we're giving back to them as well, and thank the families of the people that work for us, because it's kind of a sacrifice sometimes in retail."
Because there are so many entrances to the building, leaders at the mall tell us it's hard to tell exactly how many people were lined up this morning. They believe hundreds, if not close to 1,000 people total, were outside waiting at a variety of stores. Over at Academy, they say they had more than 100 shoppers waiting in line when they opened.